Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $630.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.