Creative Planning Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.