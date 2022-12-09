Creative Planning Has $14.45 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

