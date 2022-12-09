Creative Planning Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 164.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62.

