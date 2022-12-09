Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

