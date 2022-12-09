Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.