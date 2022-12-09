Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 94.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.