Creative Planning Sells 3,353 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

