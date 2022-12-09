Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $64.00 Price Target

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given a $64.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. 238,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,702,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $332,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

