Credit Suisse Group Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$49.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.80 on Monday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

