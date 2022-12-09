Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

KYMR stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 over the last ninety days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.