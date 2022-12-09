Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MONDY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,765.00.

Mondi Price Performance

MONDY stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

