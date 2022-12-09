Credit Suisse Group Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.34.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

