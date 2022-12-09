Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,213,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

