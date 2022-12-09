Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of CS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
