Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$175.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $175.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.73. 100,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,660. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.