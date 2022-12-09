Critical Analysis: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) versus MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -29.26% -27.76% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 15.80% 17.28% 8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 151.55%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

This table compares Kura Oncology and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$130.47 million ($2.03) -7.50 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $23.29 billion 1.03 $3.61 billion N/A N/A

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats Kura Oncology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology. The company also supplies products, tools, and services for research laboratories, pharma and biotech production, and industrial and testing laboratories. In addition, it offers material for integrated circuits, liquid crystals, organic light-emitting diodes, photoresists, smart antenna, and liquid crystal glazing solutions, as well as effect pigments for use in automotive coatings, cosmetics, industrial, and plastic applications. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc.; agreement with Novartis AG; and license agreements with Debiopharm International SA and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.