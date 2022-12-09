Critical Contrast: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Merchants has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.15 $24.01 million $5.40 8.68 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.50 $205.53 million $3.51 11.96

Profitability

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 32.94% 17.57% 1.26% First Merchants 31.42% 11.73% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Summary

First Merchants beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.