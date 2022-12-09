Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 1% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $14.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025675 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

