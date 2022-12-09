Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.90

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $22.02. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 23,633 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

