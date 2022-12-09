CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,460 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 3.7% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $124,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CRWD traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 20,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,607. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.