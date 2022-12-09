Crypto Snack Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $293,108.59 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

