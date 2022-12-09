Crypto Snack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343,974.32 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $343,974.32 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

