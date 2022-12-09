Css LLC Il Acquires 2,226 Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSSI. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSSI opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

