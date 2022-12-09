Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 228,115 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.89% of Compass Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

