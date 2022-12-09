Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,370 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.58% of TCV Acquisition worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,326 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254,436 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

