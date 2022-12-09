Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,421 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 1.81% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 480,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of ARYE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

