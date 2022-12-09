Css LLC Il Grows Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Css LLC Il increased its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,759 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.74% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 673,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTAA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

