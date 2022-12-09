Css LLC Il Purchases 6,112 Shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Css LLC Il increased its position in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHCA. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,940,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHCA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

