Css LLC Il Sells 107,988 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,988 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

