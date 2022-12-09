Css LLC Il Sells 39,466 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,466 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 2.30% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 239,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.