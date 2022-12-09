Css LLC Il Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.45% of Big Sky Growth Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSKY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

BSKY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Big Sky Growth Partners Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

