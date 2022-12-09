CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Plans GBX 1.67 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON:CMPI opened at GBX 125.85 ($1.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.71. The company has a market cap of £111.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.50. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.63).
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
