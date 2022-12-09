Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

