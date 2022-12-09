CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of Onion Global stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Onion Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.