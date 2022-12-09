CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Onion Global Stock Performance
Shares of Onion Global stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Onion Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Onion Global Profile
