CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MURFW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MURFW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

