CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 625,000 Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Global Blockchain Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBBKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.