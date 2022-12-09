Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 4.4%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 964,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Cybin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

