Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 464,260 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,025,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,678,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,025,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,678,250.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,355. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.