DA Davidson Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.