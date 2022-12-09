Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,354,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

