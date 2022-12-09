Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Danone Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.
Danone Company Profile
