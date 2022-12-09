Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Danone Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

