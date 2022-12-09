DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $667,014.11

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $110.80 million and approximately $667,014.11 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00504406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.88 or 0.30149825 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

