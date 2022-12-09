Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,475 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,784,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI opened at $10.07 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

