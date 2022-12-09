Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 264,439 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 764,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.4 %

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.