Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $172,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

