Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $188,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.27. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.