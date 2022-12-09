Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $196,000 Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enovix were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,844,875 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enovix stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $33.48.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

