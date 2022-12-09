Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

