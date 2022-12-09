Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $334,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.