Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $419,000 Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Masonite International by 578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 816.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $6,089,000.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $119.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

